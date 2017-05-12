Man charged in ‘completely random’ stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 33-year-old man is charged with attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with what officials say was a completely random attack that happened earlier this week in Old Town.

KOIN 6 News has confirmed that Michael Lee Williams was arrested by Transit Police Division on Tuesday at 11:58 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 1st and Southwest Yamhill after police were dispatched to reports of a disturbance at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday on a TriMet bus near the intersection of Southwest 5th and Southwest Pine.

Williams was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center at 2:38 p.m. on Tuesday, according to jail staff. He was charged with third-degree robbery, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft, fourth-degree assault, interfering with public transportation and second-degree disorderly conduct.

On Wednesday May 10, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and issued a “no complaint” on the initial charges Williams was first arrested for on Tuesday. Detectives needed more time for their investigation. Instead of being released from jail, Williams was held on a parole violation detainer.

On Thursday May 11, detectives charged Williams with the attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Law enforcement officials confirm the charges filed on May 11 are connected with a stabbing that happened at 10:25 p.m. on Monday May 8 at the Pacific Tower Apartments at 333 Northwest 4th Avenue. In that attack, police say Jacob Pedro Shroyer, 37, was stabbed multiple times and remains critical condition. His friends tell KOIN 6 News he has has undergone multiple surgeries.

Earlier this week, police said “there is no information to suggest the victim and suspect knew each other, and the attack appears to be completely random.” Officials confirmed on Friday that there still no evidence to show Shroyer and Williams knew each other prior to the attack.

Williams was arraigned on Friday afternoon at the Justice Center. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and his next court date is set for May 22.

In addition to the attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges, which stem from the attack on Shroyer, Williams was charged on Friday with one count each of third-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault and interfering with public transportation. Those charges stem from Tuesday’s incident on board a TriMet bus that happened at SW 5th and Pine. In that incident, we’ve learned that Williams assaulted a passenger, took his wallet and broke out at least one window of the bus. He fled the scene on foot, but witnesses were able to give police a good physical description and clothing description.

Jail records show that as Williams was sitting in the open holding area of the jail on Tuesday afternoon, he “cold clocked” another inmate, un-provoked. Corrections deputies from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office removed Williams from the area. As they were walking him to a cell, he became “aggressive” and there was a “use of force” incident inside the jail. Additional details on the incident have not been released from the sheriff’s office.

Records show that Williams has 5 felony, 9 misdemeanor and 4 parole violation convictions. His record stretches from Oregon and Washington.

Anyone with information on Williams, and his activities over the last week, is asked to call Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033, anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov; or, Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-0449, vince.cui@portlandoregon.gov.

