Man arrested for masturbating outside downtown youth center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police found a 59-year-old man outside a youth center with his erect penis exposed last week, according to court documents.

The incident happened on May 3 outside of New Avenues for Youth in the 300 block of Southwest 9th Avenue.

Police arrested Terry Lee Andreassen, who also goes by the last name of Andersen, and charged him with one count of public indecency.

When police approached Andreassen outside the youth center, he was masturbating “vigorously,” according to court documents.

Records show that Andreassen was convicted of felony public indecency in 2014.

Andreassen was indicted by a grand jury on May 11.