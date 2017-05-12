Mail carriers Stamp Out Hunger with food drive

Related Coverage Blues Fest raises over $1M for Oregon Food Bank

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Saturday, May 13, mail carriers in Oregon won’t just be picking up your mail. They’ll be collecting donations of non-perishable food items as part of the Oregon Food Bank’s largest single-day food drive.

Letter carriers delivered special bags to mail boxes across the state this week in preparation for the event. The yellow bags are a convenient way to donate.

Most wanted foods:

Rice, tuna, beans, pasta, whole grain cereal, shelf-stable milk, cooking oil, canned tomatoes, nut butter

It’s all part of the 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers in partnership with the Oregon Food Bank.

“Last year we raised nearly 1 million pounds of food during the single day drive,” Oregon Food Bank marketing Director Amber Lindsey said. “This year we’re hoping for 1.2 million.”

People are also welcome to donate money, which can help the Food Bank buy bulk quantities of food.

“Too many people in our community struggle to get enough to eat. We are grateful to everyone who participates and the hundreds of letter carriers who give their time to make this event happen,” said Oregon Food Bank CEO Susannah Morgan in a press release.

One in 5 people faces hunger in Oregon communities and an estimated 270,000 people receive food from a food pantry in the Oregon Food Bank’s network.

Donations can be left in a bag near the mailbox and letter carriers will pick them up and deliver them to the Oregon Food Bank on May 13. You can also drop donations at any post office by Wednesday, May 17.