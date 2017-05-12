Lents man warns neighbors about suspicious RV

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Lents homeowner is warning his neighbors about someone living in an RV on the street.

Frank Miley wrote on Nextdoor that he saw a man attempt to grab a couple girls who were riding their bikes near Bloomington City Park Thursday night. He said he saw the man yelling and grabbing at the girls by SE Steele and 101st. The girls weren’t injured.

When Miley went over to the man in the RV, he wouldn’t come out.

Now Joel Rebik, who started a neighborhood watch group in the area, is hoping something can be done about it.

Police said they found the RV but no one answered the door. They said the owner had a warrant for not seeing his parole officer related to a robbery charge, but they don’t know if the owner is the man Miley posted about.

On Friday, the RV had moved from the Bloomington City Park area to a neighborhood a few blocks away.

Southeast Portland residents have been complaining about abandoned or illegally parked RVs recently. Some say the police aren’t doing enough to take care of the problem.