Last I-5 weekend closure for NB lanes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The final weekend in a series of weekend I-5 closures begins Friday night at 10 p.m.

I-5 northbound will close between the Marquam and Fremont Bridges from 10 p.m. Friday, May 12 until as late as 4:30 a.m. Monday, May 15.

The closure is the last of four full directional closures of I-5 for Burnside Bridge repairs. ODOT will also complete paving and bridge repairs on I-5 between Broadway and the Fremont Bridge on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. I-5 will open north of Broadway after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Travelers on I-5 northbound will take Interstate 405 northbound (exit 299B) across the Fremont Bridge to reach I-5 northbound.

The following on- and- off-ramps will close to keep travelers out of the work zone:

I-5 northbound Broadway/North Williams on-ramp from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Detour: On-ramp open north of North Going or North Alberta streets

I-405 southbound SW Fifth Avenue on-ramp. Detour: I-405 southbound SW Broadway on-ramp

Interstate 84 westbound off-ramp to I-5 northbound and Convention Center/Moda Center from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Detour: I-5 southbound to I-405 northbound (exit 0) to reach I-84 (exit 301).

I-84 eastbound on-ramp from the Morrison Bridge. Detour: I-84 eastbound on-ramps at NE Grand at NE Everett.

Traffic Alert: Last weekend closure of I-5 north starts tonight at 10 pm. I-5 north of Broadway reopens 6pm on Sat. https://t.co/yn7W3J5nlM — MultCo Bridges (@MultCoBridges) May 12, 2017