Related Coverage Portland pedestrian hit, dies on way to hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who was killed last month after being hit by a car.

Officials say the man was between the age of 30 and 50. He was hit by a car on SE 92nd Ave and Foster Road early in the morning April 26.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and is not charged with a crime.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office at 971-673-8220.