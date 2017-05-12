Inmates sue over food ‘not for human consumption’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Three former inmates have filed a class action lawsuit alleging Oregon’s Department of Corrections fed them chicken and fish marked “not for human consumption.”

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court on Tuesday in Portland on behalf of current inmates, accuses the Corrections Department of civil rights violations and seeks to force state prisons to provide sufficient nutrition and sanitary food handling.

The lawsuit says inmates were often nauseated during and after meals.

Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, Columbia River Correctional Institution in Portland, the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville are cited in the suit.

The suit seeks unspecified damages.

A spokeswoman for the corrections department said the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.