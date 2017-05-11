Woman wanted in heroin trafficking investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman accused of trafficking heroin in Polk and Marion Counties is wanted on felony warrants.

The Polk County Interagency Narcotics Team started an investigation in March, eventually arresting Levi McCleskey on March 21.

McCleskey was found with 22.5 grams of heroin, danabol steroids and what police said was a significant amount of cash and gold, according to the sheriff’s office. More contraband was found in a storage unit in Samantha Gaines’ name, but she has not been taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said Gaines is considered armed and dangerous. Polk County investigators believe she is carrying either a .45 caliber or 9mm pistol.

Anyone with information about where Gaines is should call 503.623.9251.