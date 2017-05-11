Will Oregon education board OK college tuition hikes?

Related Coverage PSU board of trustees approves 9% tuition hike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About a month after Oregon’s major universities all announced tuition hikes, the state’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission will meet to determine if the hikes will be implemented.

Recently, Portland State University trustees voted to increase tuition for in-state students by 9% this fall. University of Oregon trustees OK’d a tuition increase of 10.6% for in-state students. Oregon State University trustees voted on a proposal to boost in-state tuition by 4%.

Oregon’s largest public universities have been seeking steep tuition hikes at a time when health care and pension costs are rising and state support is lagging.

The commission was established in 2011 and currently has 14 volunteer commissioners appointed by the governor, with 9 voting members confirmed by the Oregon Senate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.