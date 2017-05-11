‘TriMet barber’ Jared Walter arrested again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wanted for cutting a woman’s hair on a TriMet bus was arrested on Wednesday night after people recognized him and called police.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Jared Weston Walter in the 4300 block of SE 89th Avenue. He is accused of cutting a woman’s hair on May 1.

Walter is a registered sex offender who is known for similar crimes in the past.

– June 2010: 28 month prison sentence for cutting women’s hair in Multnomah County while riding TriMet

– January 2011: 26 months prison sentence after being convicted of first-degree burglary, harassment and identity theft and for putting glue in a woman’s hair in Clackamas County.

– June 2013: 24 months jail sentence after being convicted of third-degree sexual abuse, harassment, public indecency, and interfering with public transportation in Multnomah County.

– March 2015: 180 day jail sentence out of Clackamas County for harassment for harassment at an Oregon City Dollar Tree store.

– July 2015: 180 day jail sentence in Clackamas County for violating his probation.