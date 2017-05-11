Seattle-area hit by small earthquake swarm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 18 small earthquakes have hit the Seattle area in the last 24 hours.

The USGS site shows the two largest quakes were a 3.6 magnitude quake early Thursday and a 3.4 magnitude quake early Wednesday.

KIRO-TV in Seattle reports 40 tremors have been recorded in the last week in the same area. According to the report, they’re striking along the Seattle fault, which runs from Sammamish, through Bellevue, the southern edge of Seattle, and on to Bremerton.

Wednesday’s 3.5 quake was centered about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) east of Bremerton and about 12 miles (19 kilometers) west of Seattle.