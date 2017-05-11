Pit bull attacking kids shot by police in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dog attacking, biting and chasing children and people was shot by police on Thursday morning.

Police say the white pit bull was shot and injured near SE 60th Avenue and Nehalem Street.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports that the dog had bitten people and saw it attacking children at a bus stop. It was biting a woman who was protecting her son and other children.

The dog had also reportedly chased another woman and jumped at the door of a home.

A woman took a picture of this dog on the loose on SE 60th Avenue shortly before reports of a dog attacking people. KOIN 6 News has not confirmed this is the dog that was shot.

A man suffered a dog bite and was treated by paramedics. The woman and children were not injured.

The dog survived the gunshot wound and was taken into custody by Multnomah County Animal Services.

Anyone with information about whom the dog belongs to may call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333 or Multnomah County Animal Services at 503-988-7387.