Man charged for shooting outside In N Out Market

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a shooting outside In N Out Food Market last month.

Police say the investigation began April 21 when officers responded to the intersection of Northeast Albina and Northeast Killingsworth. Skillful Nathaniel Davis is accused of shooting at, and attempting to kill, someone outside the market, according to court documents.

By the time police got on scene, the intended victim had left the scene. Witnesses told police that Davis was shooting at someone who was on a motorcycle, according to court documents.

At least two shots were fired, according to police.

A .40 caliber shell casing was recovered from the area where Davis is seen on video shooting the gun, court documents state.

On May 10, police stopped a vehicle that Davis was driving. It was the same vehicle that was seen on video at the market in April when the shooting happened, according to court documents.

At the time of his arrest, Davis was wearing the same shoes that the video from April’s shooting showed, court documents state.

Davis appeared in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Wednesday and was arraigned on charges of attempted murder, attempted first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mischief.