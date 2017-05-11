Man arrested after locking himself in bathroom

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who reportedly broke into a Northeast Portland home and barricaded himself in a bathroom was arrested Thursday night.

According to Portland police, 29-year-old Aaron Reed-Jones entered the NE Wistaria Drive home, likely through the open garage door and locked himself in the bathroom.

The residents told police they didn’t know the Reed-Jones.

Officers were able to talk to Reed-Jones and eventually convinced him to leave the bathroom. Police said he was showing “signs of paranoia and confusion” but surrendered to police without incident.

He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a burglary charge.