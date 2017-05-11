Friends, co-workers rally for critically wounded barber

Related Coverage 2 people injured in separate Old Town stabbings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An artist at Blacklist Tattoo is stepping up to help a long-time friend and client who was critically wounded in an apparent random stabbing in Old Town Monday night.

Jakob Shroyer was stabbed multiple times at the Pacific Tower Apartments on NW 4th around 10:25 p.m. Monday. He was rushed to the hospital and remains there with life-threatening injuries.

Brynn Sladky said she’s been tattooing him for 7 or 8 years. “I just want to help. I just want to raise as much money as possible.”

Saturday she’ll be accepting clients beginning at noon for smaller. simpler tattoos. She’ll donate 100% of the earnings to his online medical fund.

“We just have to stop what we are doing and make time for this,” said family friend James Dixon.

Shroyer’s station at the Bishop’s Barbershop, 1031 SW Columbia, sits empty as co-workers collect donations for him in glass jars.

“He’s been with Bishop’s for a decade and he’s been a huge part of our family,” co-worker Victoria McVey said.

Proceeds from the grand opening of Bishop’s on Alberta will also be donated, she said.

“He has a very strong base of clientele here at Bishop’s Barbershop. He’s always been an impressive human being to be around. He is our family and it’s a tragedy what happened.”

Police continue to investigate the stabbings. No suspect has been identified.