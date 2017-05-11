31 pounds of meth seized in drug investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators seized more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine and almost $19,000 in cash during a drug bust in Clackamas County on May 3.

Eligio Jose Baltier-Carranza was arrested after arranging to sell investigators, posing as drug traffickers, nearly 31 pounds of meth, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Clackamas County Interagency Task Force started the investigation into a drug trafficking operation in February and eventually identified Baltier-Carranza as one of its top distributors.

Investigators said they later searched Baltier-Carranza’s Portland home and found more meth and cash.

Baltier-Carranza is being held on $500,000 bail at the Clackamas County Jail where he faces charges for delivery of a controlled substance and other warrants.