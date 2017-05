PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were detained on Thursday morning in Vancouver after a reported road rage incident.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said the two were detained in a possible “ramming” incident on the SR 14 and I-5. The incident took troopers to multiple locations.

Finn said troopers were investigating.

KOIN 6 News will have more information soon.

VanWA – 8th Ave / 86th St – 2 ppl detained in possible "ramming" incident on SR14/I5. Troopers investigating! — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) May 11, 2017

VanWA – 8th Ave / 86th St. – Troopers contacting vehicles reported in road rage on SR14 & I5. Vehicles reported as "ramming" each other. — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) May 11, 2017

VanWA – HWY 99/86th – Troopers have found the vehicles… — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) May 11, 2017