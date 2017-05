PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Emalee is protective of her younger brother Lakai. The children, 7 and 4, like pets — and their foster home has a lot of them.

One day they went to Barnes & Noble and picked out some fun books. What they’d really like is an adoptive home where they can grow up together.

Emalee and Lakai are Wednesday’s Child for May 10, 2017.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.