Team honored for helping collapsed player

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KOIN) — A group of guys in Battle Ground were enjoying a weekly basketball game when they sprung into action to help their teammate who collapsed on the court.

George Tierney, a high school basketball referee, is recovering from a quadruple bypass surgery after his basketball teammates saved his life a few weeks ago.

Tierney went into cardiac arrest without any warning after playing a game.

When he collapsed, the team called 911 and started CRP while others ran into the hall of Chief Umtuch Middle School to grab the Automated External Defibrillator. Rolan Dizon stepped up to use the AED to jump start Tierney’s heart with an electric shock until paramedics arrived to take over.

Dizon said he’s been trained to use an AED, but he’d never actually done it before so he was nervous.

“If you can understand English, it will tell you exactly what needs to be done, so there’s no fear… you’ll be guided step-by-step,” Dizon said.

Tierney said he’d never heard of an AED and doesn’t know CPR, but he’s grateful that some of this teammates knew and took quick action.

“I just have to thank God they did what they did,” Tierney said. “I wouldn’t be here otherwise.”

Tierney plans to rejoin the team on the court in due time but he hopes to get back to refereeing next season.