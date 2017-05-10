Dimitry is one of Dick Hannah’s Nice Employees of the Month! That means he gets to spend time and give back to the organization that means the most to him, Share Vancouver. Join Dimitry and Dick Hannah’s Nice crew through this personal story of community and giving back.
