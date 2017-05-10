Rockslide close highway near Rowena viewpoint

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon transportation officials say a large rockslide has closed a highway near the Washington-Oregon border.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that Columbia River Highway or U.S. 30 located between Hood River and The Dalles may be closed for two to three weeks. Department spokesman Peter Murphy says travelers headed to Rowena viewpoint will be able to access the area by heading east on the highway from Mosier.

Officials say Sunday’s rockslide left much debris on part of the highway, some of which will require special equipment to remove. Geology specialists will examine the area for the potential of future slides and ensure cleanup safety.

The department plans on sending rock scalers at a later time to remove any rock that appears to be a hazard.