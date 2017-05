PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after an officer involved shooting at SE 92nd and Flavel Street.

Portland police said all involved officers are OK. Police chief Mike Marshman is at the scene.

The green line MAX is disrupted due to the police activity in the area and shuttle buses will serve stations between Main St. and the Clackamas Town Center.

KOIN 6 News has a crew on the scene.

Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman is on the scene of fatal shooting pic.twitter.com/sHc8ielbu9 — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) May 11, 2017

One witness tells me he heard four or five shots. This happening in 92nd and Flavel pic.twitter.com/BSfaODYfm8 — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) May 11, 2017