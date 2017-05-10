The employee of the month, Robin, has a passion for giving back those in need. With personal experience, Robin knows the impact of the Meals on Wheels organization and was excited to give back. Follow Robin and the Dick Hannah Nice Crew as they document another day at Dick Hannah Dealerships.
Meals on Wheels
