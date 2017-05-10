The Nice Crew is back in action, this time highlighting the Mastiff Rescue Oregon non-profit! We have Dick Hannah Honda’s Nice Employee of the Month winner, Kim, telling us about the rescue organization and what the donation means to her. Follow her journey to the Mastiff Rescue as she spends time with the dogs and makes her contribution!
Mastiff Rescue Oregon
