PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in a plane crash in southern Oregon on Wednesday morning.

Oregon State Police say the crash happened near a bypass of Highway 39, east of Klamath Falls. An official with the Federal Aviation Authority tells KOIN 6 News the plane crashed 1 mile NE of the Klamath Falls airport in a farmers field.

Information about the type of aircraft hasn’t been released.

The plane crash is a confirmed fatal. No other details — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) May 10, 2017

Osp and emergency workers on scene of a plane crash near a bypass of Hwy 39. — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) May 10, 2017

