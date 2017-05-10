ACLU to mayor: May Day march escalated by police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon is calling on Mayor Ted Wheeler for change after they say the Portland Police Bureau caused things to escalate during the 2017 May Day march.

In a letter to the mayor on May 10, the ACLU, National Lawyers Guild and Lawyers for Good Government said PPB approached the march in an “adversarial manner” and created tension at the rally even before the march started.

According to the letter, Wheeler met with the legal groups in March, saying he would advocate for demilitarizing what he apparently called “storm troopers” during crowd control operations and would focus on encouraging community engagement.

On the day of the march, police arrived heavily armed and in riot gear and eventually used aggressive crowd control tactics including flash bangs and tear gas.

May Day 2017 in Portland, Salem View as list View as gallery Open Gallery People gather at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on May Day, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) People gather at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on May Day, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) Protesters and police mingle at Shemanski Park on May Day, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) Salem May Day protesters included a dog with a t-shirt, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) People gather at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on May Day, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) People gather at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on May Day, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) This Key Bank along Woodstock Boulevard in Portland was superglued around May 1, 2017 (KOIN) May Day marchers in Salem, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) The Starbucks and 2nd and Main in Portland closed early due to the planned May Day protests in Portland, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) People gather by a statue of Abraham Lincoln in Portland during a May Day rally, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) Portland motorcycle police get ready to lead the permitted march around the city on May Day, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) May Day protesters march through downtown Portland, May 1, 2017. (KOIN) Traffic cones block streets during a May Day march in Portland, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) A large crowd marched through the streets of Portland on May Day, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) A large crowd marched through the streets of Portland on May Day, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) A fire set in downtown Portland during a May Day protest, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) Riot police get ready to run towards anarchists who started a fire in downtown Portland during a May Day march, May 1, 2017. (KOIN) Officers deployed impact munitions against group throwing projectiles at law enforcement during May Day march, May 1, 2017. (KOIN) Portland police declared the May Day violence a riot, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) Anarchists smashed out the windows of City Target in downtown Portland, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) Portland police move around dumpsters tossed into the street during the May Day riot, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) May Day protesters sat down behind the banister outside Portland City Hall, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) Portland police dealt with a May Day riot in downtown, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) An anarchist uses a bullhorn during the May Day riot in Portland, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) A fire set in downtown Portland during a May Day protest, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) Protesters march through the street in Portland, Ore., Monday, May 1, 2017. Several thousand protestors marched through downtown, disrupting traffic. Immigrant and union groups will march in cities across the United States to mark May Day and protest against President Donald Trump's efforts to boost deportations. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) A fire set in downtown Portland during a May Day protest, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) Anarchists vandalize a Portland Police Bureau patrol car during a May Day riot, May 1, 2017. (KOIN) A riot erupted in Portland on May Day, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) This person was detained by Portland police during a riot on May Day, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) Riot police in downtown Portland during a May Day riot, May 1, 2017. (KOIN) Riot police in downtown Portland during a May Day riot, May 1, 2017. (KOIN) A KOIN 6 News vehicle was tagged during a riot in downtown Portland, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) Riot police in downtown Portland during a May Day riot, May 1, 2017. (KOIN) An anarchist tosses a lit flare inside the City Target after its windows were smashed during a riot on May Day in Portland, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) An anarchist pushes over a newspaper stand during a May Day riot, May 1, 2017. (Portland Tribune) Riot police confront participants in a May Day riot, May 1, 2017. (Portland Tribune) Riot police confront participants in a May Day riot, May 1, 2017. (Portland Tribune) Riot police confront participants in a May Day riot, May 1, 2017. (Portland Tribune)

The ACLU said things escalated mainly after the police revoked the march permit. The letter claims the property damage and violence occurred after police cancelled the march permit “without warning,” which led to confusion among the majority of marchers, because the disturbances were happening at the back of the group.

“Instead of preventing violence, PPB’s response precipitated it, turning a peaceful march into a dangerous and chaotic situation,” the letter said.

On May Day, PPB created a more violent, more dangerous situation for everyone in downtown Portland because of their aggressive, militaristic response.”

The March started at 3 p.m. in Shemanski Park and by 4:15 p.m. police were telling marchers to leave and canceled the permit “due to numerous incidents of thrown projectiles, incendiary devices and other unsafe conditions.”

Rocks, lead balls and full cans of @pepsi being launched at police. Officers will be donning personal protective equipment. #MayDay2017 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 1, 2017

A total of 25 people were arrested during the protest, most charged with disorderly conduct. Anarchists started fires, broke windows, destroyed a police car and vandalized various public buildings.

The day after the protest, Wheeler released a statement, saying vandalism is a crime, not a political speech. KOIN has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment on the letter.

The letter calls on Wheeler to advocate for a less militarized police force and implement a policy to allow Portlanders to safely exercise their First Amendment rights.

“When running for office you campaigned on the promise of police reform and have publicly called for the de-militarization of PPB. Your public support of the aggressive, militaristic tactics used by PPB in response to the May Day protests is a troubling break from your campaign promises.”