3rd gender option proposed for Oregon driver licenses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon could soon be the first state in the nation to make driver’s licenses include a third gender option.

Currently, people only have 2 choices on their Oregon driver’s licenses — male and female. But a third option — Non-Binary Gender — is a proposal that will have a public hearing Wednesday night in Portland.

The Department of Motor Vehicles will hold a 90-minute public hearing beginning at 6 p.m. at the Multnomah Building.

Supporters say this option would validate transgender identities and make them safer. An estimated 20,000 Oregonians identify as transgender.

So far, the DMV said, there has been no opposition to this plan.

