Teen in Gresham hit-run has long path to recovery

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — A 16-year-old girl critically injured in a hit-and-run has been discharged from the hospital but has a long path to recovery.

Aleyda Perez was hit and badly injured by a driver in Gresham around 10:45 p.m. on April 28. She was in a marked crosswalk at 199th and SE Stark Street when she was hit.

A couple on their way home from a wedding stopped to help the teen as other people drove by. They said at first she looked like a pile of rags on the side of the road, but they quickly realized the teen badly needed help.

Perez suffered major injuries, including punctured lungs, broken ribs and a fractured leg. Before she was discharged from the hospital they met with the teen.

“To see her alive, that was amazing,” said Jason Haugen, the man who stopped to help. “You know she was able to talk but she was still pretty beat up. Like I said, it was a merciless act.”

Haugen is also frustrated that whoever did this is still on the loose.

“I’m pretty torn up about it. This guy is still out there and that still upsets me a lot,” Haugen said. “This person had to have talked about it by now. Somebody’s got to know something and nobody’s talking about it.”

Perez’s aunt told KOIN 6 News they’re waiting in anticipation for justice as they work on Aleyda’s rehabilitation.

Gresham police are still investigating. Anyone who knows anything is asked to call their tip line at 503.618.2719.