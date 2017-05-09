Mariners come back twice, beat Phillies in slugfest

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taylor Motter had the go-ahead RBI double in the ninth inning, Ben Gamel had four hits and the Seattle Mariners overcame a four-run deficit twice to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 on Tuesday night.

Gamel went 4 for 5 with a three-run home run, two singles, a double and scored three runs. The right fielder threw out the potential go-ahead run at home in the eighth.

Robinson Cano, who left the game with a quadriceps injury, also homered for the Mariners.

Michael Saunders, Tommy Joseph and Aaron Altherr also homered for the Phillies, who led 4-0 in the third, fell behind 5-4, then led 9-5 in the sixth

The teams combined for 27 hits and four errors in a game that spanned 3 hours, 48 minutes.

Carlos Ruiz pinch hit for the Mariners, the former All-Star’s first game in Philadelphia since he was traded last season.

Nick Vincent (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win and Edwin Diaz worked the ninth for his seventh save. Hector Nerris (1-2) was the loser.