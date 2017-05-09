Lawsuit: Oregon inmate asked for help before death

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) – A lawsuit claims an Oregon inmate asked for help 19 times in five hours before he died in jail.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a lawsuit was filed against Yamhill County and its staff Monday on behalf of Jed Hawk Myers who died in 2015. The suit seeks at least $12 million in economic and non-economic damages as well as an unspecified amount in punitive damages.

Recordings and reports show that Myers had hit the intercom button of a medical cell 19 times while he was bleeding and in pain. According to the video and reports, staff did not come back to Myer’s cell until he appeared to stop breathing.

The lawsuit says none of the staff faced repercussions after the death.

Yamhill County’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.

Two inmates were charged in connection with Myers’ death. Joshua Ian Mulbreght pleaded guilty in 2016 to manslaughter and and Zachary Michael Chronister pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. They remain behind bars for their crimes.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report.