Ex-sheriff’s sergeant gets probation for sex with teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An ex-Washington County sheriff’s sergeant has been sentenced to five years of probation for having sex with a 15-year-old boy in Idaho.

The Oregonian/Oregonian reports 46-year-old Michael Alexander of Lake Oswego pleaded guilty in March to lewd conduct with a child under 16.

He was sentenced Monday to probation as part of a plea deal. An additional charge of enticing a child over the internet was dropped as part of that agreement.

Prosecutors said Alexander traveled to Idaho to have sex with the boy at least twice in 2015. An investigation began when the boy’s mother discovered texts between her son and Alexander.

Court documents say the boy told investigators he created an account on Grindr in 2015 and claimed he was 18.

Alexander resigned in March 2016 after 19 years with the department.