PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An emergency was reported at the Hanford nuclear site in Washington early Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Richland Operations Office activated the Hanford Emergency Operations Center at 8:26 a.m., after an alert was declared at the 200 East Area.

There are concerns about subsidence in the soil covering railroad tunnels near a former chemical processing facility. The tunnels contain contaminated materials, an emergency alert said.