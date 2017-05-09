Caught in SoCal, sex assault suspect in Clackamas court

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — A man arrested in California near the Mexico border is in a Clackamas County court Tuesday afternoon to face charges he sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl in February.

Isidro Flores-Ramos — with aliases of Santiago Martinez-Flores, Felipe Coeto, Rafael Castello Dias and Rafuel Castello Dias — is accused of burglary and sexual assault in connection with the February 26 incident at Clackamas Trails Apartments in unincorporated Milwaukie.

On April 26, the 48-year-old was detained at the California/Mexico border, about 15 miles outside San Diego, by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

The 9-year-old victim was reportedly asleep when Martinez-Flores assaulted her. She described the suspect as an unshaven Hispanic man wearing a yellow, grey and black striped beanie. Investigators said they identified Martinez-Flores through physical evidence.

He has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1994, deputies said. He was deported to Mexico in March 2001 after serving 2 years in the Oregon Department of Corrections.

He now faces 3 sex-related crimes, burglary, coercion and 4 counts of ID theft.