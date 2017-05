PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One Portland police officer was injured and taken to the hospital after an incident in Southeast Portland that left police searching for armed suspects.

The incident happened in the area of SE 35th and Stark early Tuesday night. The suspect ran from the police and no usable description of the suspects is available.

Any area resident seeing someone hiding or believe someone is in yard, please call 9-1-1. #PDXAlert — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 10, 2017

Canine Units are searching the neighborhood, residents asked to remain indoors in immediate area, Stark to Washington, 35 to 37. #PPBAlert — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 10, 2017

Limited suspect description is Black males in their 20s, one wearing a white sports jersey with numbers on the back. #PPBAlert — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 10, 2017

Portland police said one person was detained earlier in the investigation.

