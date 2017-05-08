Where We Live: ‘Nowhere Men’ tells Beatles story

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland has a reputation for creative talent and some of that talent is now focused on an ambitious project about the most influential rock and roll band of the 20th century.

This week’s where we live brings you the story behind “Nowhere Men,” a new play exploring the night the Beatles decided to break up.

Portland writer, producer and director Shannon Doherty is bringing a little-known part of the the Fab Four’s story to the stage.

“It takes place exactly on the night the band decided to break up,” Doherty said. “And it’s the perfect platform to showcase all the talent that’s here in Portland.”

Two years ago, Doherty, fresh from Los Angeles, had a chance encounter with Portland native Boris Maciburko.

“I thought he was just this kooky old man, but it turns out he was a man who worked with the Beatles extensively in the ’60s and he had a lot of stories he wanted to tell,” Doherty said. “And somehow we just started working on this project.”

Although there have been several dress performances, “Nowhere Men” is still a work in progress. And because getting the rights to the Beatles music is so expensive, Maciburko has written original Beatles-sounding music to use while the play is in development.

The project got a huge boost recently when Beatles legend Ringo Starr agreed to a private showing while he was in town for a concert. Ringo liked it enough to send Doherty to the UK.

“He’s been willing to to fund us going there to help take it further,” Doherty said. “He’s giving us resources, connections.”

Once it’s fine-tuned, Doherty wants to take “Nowhere Men” to London’s West End. But it doesn’t stop there.

“Nowhere Men” will be the next great Broadway hit,” Doherty said. “I promise you that!”