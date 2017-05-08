Wheeler to city: What do you want in a police chief?

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The city is on a nation-wide hunt for its next police chief by July, and it’s asking for community input in a new survey released this week by Mayor Ted Wheeler.

The survey asks users’ thoughts on what personal characteristics and professional experience is most important for the next police chief. Information will help the city “develop recruitment materials and establish criteria for how we evaluate candidates for this position,” according to the online posting.

The survey is only 10 questions long; the first half asks basic questions about the survey-taker, while the last half are open ended questions about the police chief, such as:

• What are the most important personal characteristics of a Portland Police Chief?

• What professional experience or background should the Portland Police Chief have?

• What are the key challenges facing the Portland Police Bureau?

• What should the top priorities be for the Portland Police Bureau?

The city’s Office of Management and Finance is in charge of the survey, and so far, they have received 341 responses since its release yesterday, Wednesday, May 3, and it closes June 12.