Reports: Canada considering tariffs on Ore. products

Related Coverage Canadian leader responds to lumber tariffs imposed by the US

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The United States and Canada are in the middle of a bitter battle over trade. But as the Trump administration moves forward with a significant tariff on lumber, Canada has revealed it has a few tariffs in mind for American products.

The U.S. and Canada typically enjoy a friendly trading relationship, but things have soured in recent months.

After railing against Canada’s decision to change its policy on pricing domestic milk, President Donald Trump announced he would be imposing tariffs averaging 20% on softwood lumber entering the U.S. from Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to news of the tariff by stating, “You cannot thicken this border without hurting people on both sides of it.”

New reports suggest Canada is now considering tariffs on exports from Oregon including wine, flooring and plywood in retaliation to Trump’s move.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said he sees the report as a threat.

But John Gallup, Portland State University professor of development economics, told KOIN 6 News we should get ready for more of these back-and-forth battles.

“Every country we’re selling a lot with, means we’re also buying a lot of things from other countries,” Gallup said. “Whenever we try to get more out of them, they’re going to react to that and try to fight back.”

Gallup also said, when it comes to trade, countries don’t settle easily.

The Associated Press contributed to this report