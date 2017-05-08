Portland soccer coach to team: I am transgender

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 36-year-old founder of a Portland soccer club recently told his players a secret he kept from them until recently and the video of his announcement has attracted nationwide attention.

Kaig Lightner told his team he is transgender.

He told his players on the Portland Community Football Club at practice one day and uploaded the video taken by another coach to YouTube on May 3, 2017.

“Some of you may or may not know this, but I am transgender,” Lightner told his players that day.

He decided to tell his players about his personal experiences because, as a coach, he said he “expected them to show up to practice and be authentic, vulnerable, real and work hard for me and the other coaches. That felt inauthentic,” he told Buzzfeed.

Lightner said he was nervous about telling his players but their reaction put him at ease. They took it in stride and practiced that day.

The first question they asked: How old are you?

Lightner laughs and said, “That’s the important thing you guys want to know?”

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the video, “Authenticity” has been viewed more than 50,000 times.