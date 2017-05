FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist in his 60s was airlifted from Forest Grove to a Portland hospital after a collision with an SUV on Hwy 47.

Forest Grove police Capt. Mike Herb told KOIN 6 News the crash happened Monday afternoon when the Ford SUV was crossing Hwy 47 from Fernhill to Maple.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.