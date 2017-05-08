Macy’s drops Portland holiday parade sponsorship

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Macy’s announced they will no longer sponsor the annual holiday parade the day after Thanksgiving in downtown Portland.
The parade began in 1987 with Meier & Frank as sponsors. Macy’s took over in 2006.
Macy’s just closed its flagship downtown Portland store and moved the famous monorail from Santaland to the Oregon Historical Society.
It’s not clear at this time if another corporate sponsor will step forward.
The 2016 parade featured more clowns than before, 83 in total, and a new snowman float.
Macy’s officials said at that time they were focused on making this year’s parade magical and, “we don’t have any additional information to share beyond this year’s celebrations.”
Portland Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2016
Portland Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2016 x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run