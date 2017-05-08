Macy’s drops Portland holiday parade sponsorship

Unclear if another corporate sponsor will step forward

Floats for the 2016 Portland Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Macy’s announced they will no longer sponsor the annual holiday parade the day after Thanksgiving in downtown Portland.

The parade began in 1987 with Meier & Frank as sponsors. Macy’s took over in 2006.

Macy’s Parades through the years

Macy’s just closed its flagship downtown Portland store and moved the famous monorail from Santaland to the Oregon Historical Society.

It’s not clear at this time if another corporate sponsor will step forward.

The 2016 parade featured more clowns than before, 83 in total, and a new snowman float.

Macy’s officials said at that time they were focused on making this year’s parade magical and, “we don’t have any additional information to share beyond this year’s celebrations.”

Portland Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2016