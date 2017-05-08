Good Samaritan’s warning helps deputy thwart attack

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (KOIN) — A sheriff’s deputy who responded to reports of a theft in a Walmart parking lot Monday evening said he was prepared when the suspect attacked him thanks to a Good Samaritan’s warning.

Reports of the theft outside the Walmart on SE 82nd Avenue came in around 6:45 p.m., Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

People in the parking lot reportedly confronted the suspect, 24-year-old Justin Godsy, who allegedly stole items out of a car. Deputies said a “disturbance was brewing” which resulted in Godsy being knocked to the ground.

A Good Samaritan told the first deputy to arrive on the scene that Godsy had boasted about “getting the police to shoot him” by attacking a deputy. Shortly after, the sheriff’s office said Godsy jumped up and aggressively charged at the deputy.

Thanks to the Good Samaritan’s warning, the deputy used his Taser to stop Godsy from attacking him. Other officers arrived and helped take him into custody.

Investigators later learned Godsy’s family reported him as being suicidal and potentially homicidal earlier in the day. Deputies then decided to place him on a peace officer’s hold and sent him to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Godsy is expected to be charged with unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and attempted assault on a public safety officer.