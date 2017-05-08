Fire damages Reo’s Ribs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire at Reo’s Ribs in Portland’s Hollywood District early Monday morning.

The damage to Reo’s Ribs was described as extensive by firefighters. The fire was reported at 3:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

Portland Fire & Rescue say that the initial 911 caller reported flames coming from the building and windows. Crews arrived and were able to quickly put out the flames.

They also took reports of people running from the scene of the fire and are investigating those claims. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The owner of Reo’s Ribs is Snoop Dogg’s uncle, Reo Varnado.

According to the restaurant’s website, Varnado and his business partner, Myra Girod, made homemade Mississippi BBQ in Portland a “must have.”

They took their 30 years of combined experience and opened Reo’s Ribs restaurant to serve affordably priced, Southern-style barbecue. The restaurant seats about 20 people.

Since Reo’s Ribs was first launched Girod and Varnado have been nominated as one of the top 100 restaurants in Portland.