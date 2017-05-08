Fan input leads to Blazers logo tweaks

Related Coverage Where We Live: The Portland Trail Blazers logo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Blazers changed their logo.

OK, that’s true, but the changes, based on input from the fans, are small and takes a casual observer a side-by-side image to figure out what’s different.

In a statement, Blazers President-CEO Chris McGowan said the fan feedback on modernizing the logo “landed on subtle changes that provide a nod to our past while allowing us to modernize other aspects of our creative assets.”

The logo change is timed to coincide with Nike providing all the NBA uniforms and merchandise beginning next season. The Blazers will have small changes to their primary home and road uniforms plus new alternate uniforms, also inspired by fans, the team said.

Dewayne Hankins, the Chief Marketing Officer for the Blazers, said, “We’re seizing the opportunity to add contemporary touches to our classic on-court look and push the creative limits with some alternate versions.”

History of the Blazers logo

The Portland Trail Blazers are known around the NBA for many things, including the team’s unusual logo — the pinwheel. There is no other logo like it in sports.

Blazer founder and first General Manager Harry Glickman needed a logo when the NBA awarded the franchise in 1970. So he called the only graphic artist he knew, his cousin Frank in Boston. Frank came up with the pinwheel.

The 10 lines represent 5 offensive and 5 defensive players coming together in center court. The curved lines represent movement and speed. It really is a conceptual, visual representation of the game of basketball.

The pinwheel has evolved over the years, but it remains the only NBA logo without a basketball or mascot.