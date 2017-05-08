Deschutes Brewery to build wastewater treatment facility

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Deschutes Brewery in Oregon will be building its own wastewater-treatment facility.

The Bulletin reports that the brewery plans to invest $11.2 million into the on-site facility instead of sending its wastewater to the city and nearby farms.

The brewery came up with the idea after the city of Bend increased waste charges and the truck company it used to take its waste to farms announced it would no longer be able to do so.

The new plant at the brewery’s headquarters will be able to process more than 150,000 gallons of wastewater per day. It is expected to be completed by 2018.

It is also being designed to generate electricity for the brewery’s operation.