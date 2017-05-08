2 people injured in separate Old Town stabbings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were injured in separate stabbings in Old Town Monday night, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Reports of the first stabbing came in at 10:25 p.m. at Pacific Tower Apartments on NW 4th Avenue.

Officers who arrived on the scene found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was reportedly taken to a local hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.

Investigators don’t have any suspect information in that case.

The second stabbing happened just before 10:40 p.m. at 10 NW Naito Parkway.

Officers found the victim with a non-life-threatening injury, but said he wasn’t cooperative. A person of interest was detained in connection with that stabbing.

Anyone with information on either incident should call 503.823.3333.