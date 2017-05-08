1 suspect nabbed, 1 sought in 2 Salem robberies

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Sheriff’s deputies responded to 2 burglaries in Salem Monday morning, and while on suspect is in jail the other is still on the loose.

Reports of a residential burglary on Ward Drive NE came in around 4:45 a.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators determined the suspect got in through an open window and stole a wallet and 2 cars parked in the driveway.

One of the cars was recovered down the street, but a Ford Edge was still missing.

At 8:50 a.m., the sheriff’s office got another call about an armed robbery at State Farm Insurance Agency on Lancaster Drive SE. As deputies were heading to the scene, they spotted the stolen Ford Edge leaving the area and a pursuit began.

The suspect in the stolen car, 25-year-old Richard Keith, drove from Salem into Keizer where spike strips were used to flatten the car’s tires. Shortly after, Keith got out of the car and ran off on foot, deputies said. He was arrested moments later.

Meanwhile, deputies who responded to the State Farm robbery scene determined Keith wasn’t the suspect, although he was connected to the residential burglary.

Deputies said the other suspect is a white man between 30-35 years old who is thin and unshaven. He was reportedly wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black Carhart pants and a mask around his neck with half of a skeleton face. He ran from the scene and may have gotten into a brown Dodge truck, deputies said.

The suspect displayed what appeared to be a handgun during the robbery.

Keith was arrested for reckless driving, felony elude, driving while suspended, first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and several outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information on the other suspect should call 503.540.8079.