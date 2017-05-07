Trail runners missing in southwest Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and woman who intended to go trail running have been missing since 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Vancouver police said.

John Zeier and Andrea Jarvombek may have been at the Tarbell Trail or Siouxon Creek trail in southwest Washington. They were last seen driving a dark grey 2016 Toyota RAV 4 with a Washington plate AYC4806.

Siouxon Creek‘s highest point is 1840 feet and has a 3-star rating. The Tarbell Trail has a much higher elevation, 4120 feet, and has a 2-star rating.

Zeier, 65, is 5-feet-8 and 136 pounds. Jarvombek, 43, is 5-feet-5 and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 360.487.7400.