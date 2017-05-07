Trail runners missing in southwest Washington

John Zeier and Andrea Jarvombek last seen Saturday evening

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Andrea Jarvombek and John Zeier in undated photos released by Vancouver police, May 7, 2017
Andrea Jarvombek and John Zeier in undated photos released by Vancouver police, May 7, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and woman who intended to go trail running have been missing since 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Vancouver police said.

John Zeier and Andrea Jarvombek may have been at the Tarbell Trail or Siouxon Creek trail in southwest Washington. They were last seen driving a dark grey 2016 Toyota RAV 4 with a Washington plate AYC4806.

Siouxon Creek‘s highest point is 1840 feet and has a 3-star rating. The Tarbell Trail has a much higher elevation, 4120 feet, and has a 2-star rating.

Zeier, 65, is 5-feet-8 and 136 pounds. Jarvombek, 43, is 5-feet-5 and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 360.487.7400.