SW Portland burglary suspect falls into ravine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wanted for robbing a Southwest Portland residence Sunday afternoon fell into a nearby ravine while running from police.

Reports of the robbery on the 3800 block of SW Arnold Street came in just after 9 p.m., according to Portland Police Bureau.

As officers responded to the scene, they learned the suspect ran away into woods close to the home he allegedly burglarized. Officers spotted the man down a ravine and asked him to come up the hill. He complied with their orders, but then tried running away and fell back down the hill, police said.

Officers went down into the ravine and determined the suspect wasn’t seriously injured. Crews with Portland Fire & Rescue were called in to help get the suspect safely up the hill before taking him to jail.

