Police search for suspects in Gresham shootout

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for suspects involved in a shootout in Gresham Sunday afternoon.

No one was injured in the shooting on NE 181st Avenue and Davis Street, according to Greham Police Dept.

Witnesses told police 2 people were shooting at one another. One of the suspects was seen shooting from a 4-door silver car, and the other was shooting while on foot.

One of the suspects is believed to be a black man in his 20s.

Investigators surveyed the scene but reopened the street shortly after.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call 503.661.3000.