Seattle climber dies after 600-ft fall on Mt. Hood

CLACKAMAS CO., Ore. (KOIN) — A 32-year-old Seattle man died Sunday after sliding about 600 feet down steep terrain while climbing Mt. Hood.

Emergency responders were called to the Hogsback climbing area after the man fell just before 11:30 a.m., Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim received medical treatment at the scene and was then flown to a Portland-area hospital where he later died, deputies said.

His identity has not yet been released.

